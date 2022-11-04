Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.16.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. Analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.