Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. Analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jaguar Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

