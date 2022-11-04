James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $28.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JRVR. Barclays reduced their price objective on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $860.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

