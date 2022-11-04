James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $28.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JRVR. Barclays reduced their price objective on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.
James River Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $860.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95.
Institutional Trading of James River Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on James River Group (JRVR)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.