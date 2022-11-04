Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

