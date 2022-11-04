Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target to $16.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.40 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.
Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE ASC opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.58 million, a P/E ratio of -347.91 and a beta of 0.51. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
