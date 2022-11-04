Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target to $16.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.40 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ASC opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.58 million, a P/E ratio of -347.91 and a beta of 0.51. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

About Ardmore Shipping

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 68.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

