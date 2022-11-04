Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aon plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $13.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $276.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.58. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AON by 67.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AON by 11.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

