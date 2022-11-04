Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Axonics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axonics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone anticipates that the company will earn ($1.69) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axonics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axonics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,010.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,010.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.