Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWST. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,531. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after buying an additional 333,402 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

