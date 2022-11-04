Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TopBuild Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $15.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.36 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TopBuild Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLD. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.11.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $141.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.51 and a 200 day moving average of $181.98. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $141.28 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

