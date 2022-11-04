Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $17.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.04. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

LCII opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

