Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.