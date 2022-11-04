Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Eight Capital cut their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of NEM opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

