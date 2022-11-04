JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $744.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,363,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,587,166.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 304,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

