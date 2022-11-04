John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Down 0.4%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHCB. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

