JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Down 0.4%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000.

