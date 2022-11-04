KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KE were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

KE Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of -2.10.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.