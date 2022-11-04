Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. FMR LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,079 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,617 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after acquiring an additional 736,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,655 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.