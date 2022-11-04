KeyCorp Weighs in on ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $10.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.00) to €23.50 ($23.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,072,000 after buying an additional 2,622,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $54,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

