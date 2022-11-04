KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.68. Approximately 495,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 79,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

Institutional Trading of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,584,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,138,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000.

