Kforce Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kforce in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

KFRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.98. Kforce has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 5.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Kforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

