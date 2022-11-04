kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Trading Up 0.4%

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.61. Approximately 21,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 28,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

kneat.com Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The firm has a market cap of C$202.07 million and a P/E ratio of -21.57.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.1087059 earnings per share for the current year.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

