Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from €155.00 to €145.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Koninklijke DSM traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 213378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($170.00) to €162.00 ($162.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($164.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($190.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19.

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke DSM

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.