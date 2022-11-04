Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT Lowered to €145.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €155.00 ($155.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($170.00) to €162.00 ($162.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($164.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($190.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Stock Down 1.8 %

RDSMY opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.