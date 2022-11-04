KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET) Trading Down 3.3%

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Rating)’s share price were down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 18 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 9.90% of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

