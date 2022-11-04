Krishna Yeshwant Sells 53,696 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 53,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $2,074,813.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,418,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,742,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $361,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,240.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

