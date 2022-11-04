Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,571,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,277,000 after buying an additional 105,014 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

LADR stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

