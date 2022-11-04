Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Shares Up 0.2%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.
Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lakeshore Acquisition I
Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeshore Acquisition I (LAAA)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.