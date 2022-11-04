Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Shares Up 0.2%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeshore Acquisition I stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. ( NASDAQ:LAAA Get Rating ) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.37% of Lakeshore Acquisition I worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

