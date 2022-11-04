Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,240,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 215,187 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,253 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 46.1% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 31.1% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,981,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,543,000 after purchasing an additional 469,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.26 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

