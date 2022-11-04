Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $35.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.55. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Featured Articles

