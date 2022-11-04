LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Cut to $84.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
Shares of LIVN opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $64,579,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in LivaNova by 601.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 515,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 108.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 184,009 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
