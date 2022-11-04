LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Cut to $84.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $64,579,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in LivaNova by 601.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 515,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 108.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 184,009 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

