Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

LOB opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

