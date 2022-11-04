Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.
Several research firms have weighed in on LOB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance
LOB opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.51.
Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.
Read More
