Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $57.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.82) to GBX 72 ($0.83) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.64) to GBX 50 ($0.58) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.71) to GBX 64 ($0.74) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.65) to GBX 58 ($0.67) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.60) to GBX 55 ($0.64) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.1 %

LYG stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after buying an additional 17,281,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after buying an additional 12,530,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after buying an additional 4,930,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,728,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

