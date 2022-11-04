Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $57.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.71.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.82) to GBX 72 ($0.83) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.64) to GBX 50 ($0.58) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.71) to GBX 64 ($0.74) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.65) to GBX 58 ($0.67) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.60) to GBX 55 ($0.64) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.1 %
LYG stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
