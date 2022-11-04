LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,796,000.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $263.09 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $266.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 41.72%. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,391 shares of company stock worth $14,829,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.