Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lumen Technologies traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 346164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,094,000 after acquiring an additional 454,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

