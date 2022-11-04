Macquarie Begins Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Equities research analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.95.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $214.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.97. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.98 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

