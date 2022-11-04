Macquarie Begins Coverage on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.91. Workday has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

