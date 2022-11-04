Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Equities research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
CHKP opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
See Also
