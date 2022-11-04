Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Equities research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

