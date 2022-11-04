Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Investment analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 237.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,321.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

