Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives C$78.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.70.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
TSE:MG opened at C$75.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.68. Magna International has a one year low of C$63.55 and a one year high of C$113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
