Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives C$78.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MGGet Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

TSE:MG opened at C$75.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.68. Magna International has a one year low of C$63.55 and a one year high of C$113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

