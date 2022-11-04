Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRETF. CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Martinrea International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

