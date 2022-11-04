Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$10.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.92.

MRE stock opened at C$10.24 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$823.16 million and a P/E ratio of 34.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

