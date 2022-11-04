Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$11.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.92.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$823.16 million and a PE ratio of 34.13. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$11.96.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

