Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.92.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. The company has a market cap of C$823.16 million and a PE ratio of 34.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.19. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$11.96.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

