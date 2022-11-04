Matisse Capital Purchases 17,396 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,821.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $89.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

