Matisse Capital Purchases 17,396 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,821.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $89.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
