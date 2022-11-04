Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Critical Comparison

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Rambus has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rambus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -5.69% 19.75% 14.47% Maxeon Solar Technologies -31.64% -94.81% -26.52%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rambus and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 43.90%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Rambus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rambus and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $328.30 million 11.44 $18.33 million ($0.23) -147.78 Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 0.93 -$254.52 million ($7.03) -2.33

Rambus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rambus beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.