McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

