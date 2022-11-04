MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) PT Lowered to €200.00 at Barclays

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €210.00 ($210.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKKGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €248.00 ($248.00) to €220.00 ($220.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($230.00) to €212.00 ($212.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of MKKGY opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

