Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $35.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

About Methanex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $4,181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Methanex by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,233,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.