MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Down 9.3% on Analyst Downgrade

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was down 9.3% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $49.00. The company traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.83. Approximately 348,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,152,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

