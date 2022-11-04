Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 122,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 298,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Missfresh Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Missfresh

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Missfresh by 978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Fortune Ltd acquired a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Missfresh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

