MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $202.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 97,155 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

